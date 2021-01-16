Letter to the editor: Grasso overlooks Stefanik's misdeeds

Editor:

I checked my calendar to ensure it wasn't April Fools' Day after reading Michael Grasso's defense of Elise Stefanik for her latest violations of the Constitution and oath of office.

It is exhausting and frustrating for law-abiding, patriotic, sane Americans to repeatedly counter the detritus of people infected with debunked conspiracy theories, bold-faced lies and calls to violence, as well as those “very fine people” espousing white supremacy, antisemitism and fascism.

Grasso conveniently ignores the fact Stefanik and her fellow imposters to democracy are partially responsible for the atrocities committed at the U.S. Capitol and on law enforcement. It was inevitable, considering the anti-American propaganda they espoused since even before November's election. Or does Grasso interpret the invasion and violence as the rioters' duty to take free tours of the Capitol building?

Grasso writes, “If even there is the slightest iota of evidence of irregularities then we must object!” Great! Let's start with Stefanik's election. Or an investigation to determine whether sedition or treason charges are warranted.