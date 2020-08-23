Letter to the editor: Granville school plan isn't good

Editor:
I am very concerned with what is unfolding with the reopening plan for the high school put together and promoted by our superintendent. He stated publicly last week, “The plan is very similar to the districts throughout the Capital Region.” This is definitely not the case.
This plan differs in the material and basic provisions from the many published plans I have read from the schools near us and farther away. They all have hybrid plans that provide essentially each week two days of in-person instruction and remote instruction two or three days.
This plan provides for two, five-week sessions in a semester, with two semesters in the school year. Freshmen and sophomores start off the first five weeks alternating with two days in person each week for the full five weeks and remote two days; while the juniors and seniors have no in-person instruction during the whole five week period but only remote. This setup switches for the next five-week period. The bottom line is that for five long weeks only two school classes will be at the high school. Unbelievable.
For many, not being present during this long five-week period will cause emotional and stress problems (called stir crazy) as well as serious participation problems in our sporting programs and other extracurricular activities, particularly FFA. This plan defies all logic and common sense and is not in the best interests of our students. The plan must be amended and filed immediately with the state.
The health and safety of our students is of paramount importance. Whether they should opt out and receive full remote instruction is a very difficult personal decision that they and their parents and guardians must make as well as the teachers and staff.
Philip A. Berke, Granville
Former member and vice-president of BOE
