Letter to the editor: Grandmother would like to attend

Editor:

This is a different kind of letter than your paper usually receives. This is a letter about my 5 grandsons who are all students of South Glens Falls High School.

Each one danced in the marathon this year and it was held as an outdoor event. This event was closed to spectators. There will not be another time when my grandsons will be together at a school event.

My oldest grandson is a special needs student and graduating this year. He will attend SUNY Cobleskill this fall.

If the Nassau Coliseum can have 13,000-plus spectators watch a hockey game, why can’t the Cool Insuring Arena have no more than about 900 people in the audience for the graduation? Each graduate can only have 4 tickets; therefore only 4 people can witness this very important highlight of their life. This must be a very hard decision for these graduates and their families. This may be the decision of the school district, but what guidelines are they following?

These events were and will be live-streamed, to be viewed by people who are lucky enough to have high speed internet. I am not so lucky and who will I celebrate the event with, myself and my husband?