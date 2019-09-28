Editor:
As we all know by now vaping has been banned in New York state. This ban is outrageous. If the governor wants to ban something, ban cigarettes not vaping! Cigarettes kill millions of people a year in this state alone, deaths from vaping in New York 2!
Research has shown time and time again that vaping is 96 percent safer than cigarettes. Our governor know this and he still banned vaping. Regardless of what is said in the papers, big tobacco loses money every year cause of vaping. This ban is going to cause New York state millions of dollars in tax money. Not to mention the light at the end of the tunnel for the cigarette smokers who switched to vaping to quit smoking now have no alternative way to quit smoking. It's our choice to vape. The governor wants to legislate the health laws to benefit his own personal gain. All the vaping community wants is to enjoy our flavored vapes and to be left alone. Governor, you're not stopping anything, prohibition didn't work before and it's not going to work now.
I'm asking the governor to reverse his decision on vaping before it's too late and people lose their business and their homes. I have no intention of quitting vaping, legal or not, banned or not, I will continue to vape, until the day I die!
Geoffrey Opulski, Salem