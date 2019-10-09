Editor:
Hello again. So I heard on the news that the governor's ban on flavored E juices hit a major roadblock. Our state supreme court ruled that the ban was not going into effect for another 90 days. This is a small but major victory for the vaping community. We are a community of 200,000 plus strong. The AVA, along with the rest of the vapors in this state, are going to take this ban very seriously and fight it. Now our governor has to prove that vaping E flavored juices is dangerous to the health of the general public. I have proof that vaping E flavored juices is not dangerous to anyone’s health. Our governor has bitten off more than he can chew, and he now knows this. The governor should save his sinking ship by recalling the ban. I'm more than happy to mail the AEMSA E liquid manufacturing standards to The Post-Star. The governor is fighting a losing battle. Recall the ban, governor, save your ship; it’s going down fast. We won't stop fighting this ban. We’re adults, not children. You can't tell us what to do or not to do, governor.
Geoffrey Opulski, Salem