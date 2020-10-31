Letter to the editor:Government should follow Constitution

Editor:

The Constitution of the United States of America states in section 2 of Article II: the President “shall nominate, and by and with the advice and consent of the Senate, shall appoint Ambassadors, other public Ministers and Consuls, Judges of the Supreme Court,” etc.

The 20th Amendment of the same Constitution states: “the terms of the President and Vice President shall end at noon on the 20th day of January, and the terms of Senators and Representatives at noon on the 3rd day of January.”

Nowhere can I see stated or implied in our Constitution that the president or the Congress should suspend their duties or obligations because we are in a presidential election year.

Hopefully, the vacancy at the Supreme Court will be filled according to constitutional mandate.

Neil M. Sullivan, Argyle

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0