Speaker McCarthy let his caucus go on provisional leave until June 5. Hard to say whether this is a good or bad thing. He sits on a very hot seat because any single individual, GOP or not, can oust him from that office. Maybe he’s working to agree on the debt ceiling. But I doubt it.

Mr. McCarthy is talented at double-speak. He could be leaving breathing room to negotiate something without GOP raspberries from his several party nemeses. But it was 6 weeks after Biden gave his plan before McCarthy brought forth the GOP offer. And McCarthy daily carped that it was Biden who refused to negotiate.

Now Mr. McCarthy is laying the groundwork to level the blame on Biden if default occurs. It takes two to negotiate and it takes two to agree or not. Notice, though, the difference between how the two parties approach this mess. Mr. Biden wants to build the economy from the middle out and the ground up while the GOP wants yet more tax cuts for the wealthy.

Consider those differences. Social Security has been fully funded since 1987. Medicare and Medicaid help the old folks, the disabled, the poor. On the other side, the GOP wants a 22% funding cut for all programs but weaponry. That hurts veterans’ health care and what’s left of the safety net.

Remember this: between Bush, Jr. and Trump, GOP tax cuts for the 1% and corporations totaled $10.5 trillion. Bush, Jr. did the insane thing and put 2 wars on the nation’s credit card. But the debt won’t be paid by the 1% thanks to his tax cuts. Meanwhile the GOP cuts would save $1.47 trillion. This punishes those who can afford the cuts the least. Do the math.

Carol Clark,

Warrensburg