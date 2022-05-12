Letter to the editor: GOP voices used to be thoughtful

Editor:

It’s hard to understand how kind, good people become loyal followers of someone arrogant, threatening, demanding total power, caring only for himself.

What has his Republican Party given us? The very wealthy had their taxes greatly lowered; regulations restraining drilling, mining, pollution of air and water struck down. International relationships with democracies were severed, environmental commitments to prevent climate crisis dismissed. Climate change, COVID were labeled “hoaxes,” the committee investigating the violent attack on our Capitol and democracy called a partisan witch hunt. Republicans have to swear our fair election was “stolen.” Republican legislatures rushed to pass hundreds of laws gerrymandering districts, suppressing voting rights, banning women’s reproductive rights.

Instead of legislation promoting our lives — free preschool education, child tax credit, paid family leave, affordable housing, lowering drug prices, creating a green sustainable Earth (all part of Biden’s Build Back Better Act) — they attack teachers, ban books, rouse hatred and violence against gays, trans, people of color, immigrants.

In the past, there were thoughtful Republican voices. President Eisenhower warned against the power of the military industrial complex, spoke of our right to join unions, the necessity of preserving Social Security, unemployment, labor law, of integrity: “If a political party does not have in its foundation the determination to advance a cause that is just and moral, it is not a political party; it is merely a conspiracy to seize power.” If it “values privileges above its principles it soon loses both.”

President Nixon created the EPA, the Clean Air Act, Safe Drinking Water Act, Endangered Species Act.

Bipartisan legislation protected our Earth. How did the Republican Party lose its ethical center, swearing allegiance to a fascist dictator?

Allegiance should be to our democracy and our Earth and all life which it supports: “one planet in our care, irreplaceable, with sustenance and respect for all.”

Bernice Mennis, West Fort Ann

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0