In the GOP's latest menu of what we can expect, House Republicans propose a cut funding for WIC food assistance to 5.3 million families and children. This is their version of fiscal responsibility and care for the nation. It also joins their program to cut Social Security by 22% despite their State of the Union protestations that Social Security wasn't on the cutting block.

It also joins programs that help vets, pay for infrastructure and other assorted "socialist" items. Also on the cutting block are Medicaid for the poor, Medicare for the elderly, and continuing propaganda that our worst problem in this country is the new Barbie movie. Priorities, people! We need to get you hopping mad over a movie about a doll so we can save misogyny.

This will also give them room for more tax cuts for the wealthy and the corporations because those are the only people and entities worth supporting in their eyes.

Elsewhere, GOP ruled states are glomming on to legislation against giving water to the food pickers who feed us while those states fry under the hot sun.

To sum it up, today's GOP is ever the good news organization. But only for some.

At what point do we say enough?

Carol Clark,

Warrensburg