Letter to the editor: GOP stands against things, but for nothing

Anyone seeing Republican Senators at the gathering of “conservatives” (aka: loyal supporters of Trump), would find them bizarre — gestures, standing ovations, speeches filled with “sound and fury, signifying nothing” — if they weren’t so dangerous. No vision, policies, ethics, only threats against disobedience, lies about stolen elections, and condemnation of “radical” evil Democrats.

Meanwhile those “evil” Democrats are working on “The American Rescue Plan”— money for vaccine distribution; for states and cities devastated by COVID-19 for our schools, fire and police departments; an extension of unemployment benefits and stopping evictions; $1,400 for those earning under $80,000; for child care and small businesses. All necessary to restart our economy and allow people to survive.

Biden has also introduced legislation to rebuild our crumbling, underfunded infrastructure, rated C- — for roads, bridges, water and sewage systems, focusing on green energy and, at the same time, creating good jobs. In Congress, Democrats are proposing, again, H1, passed by the House but blocked from a Senate vote by McConnell — a bill reinstating provisions of the 1965 Voting Rights Act, curbing dark money and partisan gerrymandering, increasing both voting rights and voting security.