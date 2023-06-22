Another letter to The Post-Star recently, trying to inflate the Republican lies about the Biden family. The writer obviously must be a watcher of the conservative fake news stations. The legitimate, respectable stations wouldn't waste their time on that kind of garbage.

Republicans are hyping a secondhand allegation from a single source — an allegation that was in the hands of Attorney General William Barr's Justice Dept.in mid-2020 without leading to criminal charges or, it seems, any specific investigation.

The House Oversight Committee has been breathlessly dissecting Hunter Biden's finances in an effort to build out a story about the corruption of "the Biden family." Yet there apparently is no evidence of a $5 million payment to Hunter Biden. No charges have been brought against Joe or Hunter Biden. In a statement, a spokesperson for the Oversight Committee Democrats said that the FBI "informed the Committee in no uncertain terms, that this assessment was closed in August 2020 after it failed to identify sufficient evidence to justify further investigation".

E'lies' Stefanik isn't holding the feet of ANY corrupt bureaucrat to the flame, because she herself is a corrupt bureaucrat! She constantly spreads the absolute lie that the election was stolen, she supports a twice-impeached, twice-indicted crook of an ex-president, even though absolute FACTS have been provided to substanuate the arrest of him. It will be proven in a court of law that the charges against him will hold up.

People can continue to believe the lies that the conservative fake news stations continue to regurgitate, but when push comes to shove, the courts will be telling the final story! Anyone supporting a corrupt ex-president will eventually be made a fool of. That's how Trump does things.

June Woodard,

Queensbury