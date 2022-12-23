Letter to the editor: GOP shouldn’t be in charge of anything

Huzzah, Hunter’s laptop made an appearance in a Sunday letter! I’m sure we’re going to hear plenty about Hunter Biden over the next two years. Kevin McCarthy has the reason, same as with Hillary. “Everybody thought Hillary Clinton was unbeatable, right? But we put together a Benghazi special committee, a select committee. What are her numbers today? Her numbers are dropping.” That’s what he said to Sean Hannity and it’s reputedly what cost him the Speaker position against Paul Ryan. Apparently the party has short memories or poor choices because he’s the likely candidate to try to fill Nancy Pelosi’s power pumps. I’m confident they’ll keep Hunter Biden from winning the presidency.

I realize Twittergate is a real thing to some. The FBI was working with Twitter to try to prevent Russian hacking and disinformation as had happened in 2016. I understand why folks on the right might want that sort of thing to be allowed. The New York Post story was restricted from being shared as a link on Twitter. There’s no First Amendment right to have your news story retweeted. It probably got more attention than it deserved because of the perceived “victimization.”

Marjorie Greene has already introduced numerous articles of impeachment against President Biden. If the Republican House wants to spend the next two years investigating his son and Anthony Fauci, great. It should make clear to any Americans, who don’t already realize it, that Republicans shouldn’t be in charge of anything. I’m old enough to remember, even if many current House members aren’t, how much good the impeachment of Bill Clinton did for the GOP. Bring it on, Marge!

Kevin Robbins, Fort Edward