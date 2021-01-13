Letter to the editor: GOP, please find a different candidate

Editor:

Dear Representative Stefanik, I am glad you are safe and relieved that you are sad about what happened in Washington Wednesday. However, you cannot absolve yourself of a part in the violence, especially when you addressed Congress moments after the insurrection was quelled, continuing your opposition to the election results, which encourages even more violence. Your position has no basis in fact and you ignore the legal decisions of countless court cases. Your position is truly undemocratic.

You have overplayed your Trump card here in the North Country. You have never lived among the people you represent and I believe you underestimate their honesty and good intentions. I sincerely believe there are not enough people in the North Country who believe in conspiracy theories and harbor grievance fantasies to re-elect you after your embarrassing support of President Trump.

I challenge the Republican Party to find another candidate to run against you who cares more about the problems we face in the North Country (income inequality, poverty, affordable housing, child care, health care, domestic violence, addiction, and the COVID-19 crisis), than about their own political future in Washington, as seems to be your primary interest.

Jerilea Zempel, Keene

