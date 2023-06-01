Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The current Republican majority in the House of Representatives, which includes Elise Stefanik, is playing partisan politics with the United States economy. During the Trump administration, the debt limit was raised three times. Since 1960, with but few exceptions, the debt limit was raised without a whimper 49 times during Republican and 29 times during Democratic administrations. The Trump administration increased the national debt $8,000,000,000 (eight trillion dollars) in just four years. Fiscally conservative?

There are those who would deregulate banks and other financial institutions, deregulate climate control, deregulate industrial and public safety, while at the same time regulating the personal lives of the people. They would legislate who we can love and cannot marry; who, how, and when we worship; what a woman can do with her body; what we can and cannot read.

They would purge and rewrite the history books, while forgetting the words of the first Republican president, Abraham Lincoln: "History is not history unless it is the truth."

Whatever happened to the "kinder, gentler nation," the "compassionate conservative," and the commitment to "life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness"?

Once a registered Republican but no longer, the party left me some time ago and is not even a shadow of what it once was.

Donald Shuler,

Queensbury