Letter to the editor: GOP needs new talking points

Editor:

In response to a letter from a writer in Saratoga Springs regarding Stefanik's 'no' votes: My original letter is by no means "misleading." There were no "mention of reasons" because Elise uses Republican talking points. I have heard these talking points so many, many times from different Republicans that they are truly getting boring. The letter writer also used the same talking points! Like it or not, the infrastructure bill alone will help improve this country.

The bill includes $110 billion to improve roads and bridges around the nation. It also sets aside $66 billion to upgrade the Amtrak passenger rail lines and $39 billion for public transit.

The bill also includes $47 billion to help communities prepare for the worsening impacts of climate change, $65 billion to upgrade the nation's electric grid and $15 billion to invest in electric buses, ferries and electric-vehicle car chargers.

To boost access to broadband and to make it more affordable for Americans, the bill would invest $65 billion in broadband infrastructure. Thousands of homes across the North Country continue to lack access to high-speed internet.

So, Stefanik and her supporters can take their talking points elsewhere. Vote 'no' all you want, but please try to come up with newer talking points, the ones you use now are really getting old hat. When it comes to supporting and improving the lives of the American people, Republicans are falling short. And like it or not, Elise is out for Elise only! She has proven that time and time again, and she certainly isn't about to change for anybody. I've asked for this before, there must be a Republican out there somewhere that really cares about this country more than their party. Please step up to the plate!

June Woodard, Queensbury

