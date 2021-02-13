Letter to the editor: GOP must decide if it's party of Trump

Editor:

It seems that Republicans need to make a decision. Do they want to be the party of Lincoln or the party of Trump? Are they going with “Honest Abe” or “Dishonest Don?” Will they support the Lincoln Project or the QAnon Cult?

Will they follow the lead of GOP Rep. Liz Cheney or GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene? Do Republicans want the American flag flying at our U.S. Capitol or the Trump flag? Will they be loyal to our United States Constitution or to Donald J. Trump?

Make a decision. You cannot have it both ways. The party of Lincoln or the party of Trump? Which is it?

Craig Roods, Easton

Love 5 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1