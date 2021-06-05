Letter to the editor: GOP motto has become 'party over country'

Editor:

By their overwhelming vote against a bipartisan commission to investigate the January 6 Capitol uprising, Senate Republicans have gone above and beyond to provide material for a book to be titled "Profiles in Cowardice."

Once again, the GOP fraternity has demonstrated its dedication to supporting party over country. By cowering to the lies and directions of their Bully-in-Chief Donald Trump, they have traded their allegiance to red, white and blue for a huge yellow stripe they can proudly wear for all to see. They have no shame.

In contrast, by voting for the commission, senators Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski joined their House colleague Liz Cheney in demonstrating that they have vastly higher levels of testosterone and valor than their squeamish male lemming counterparts who fear the wrath of the unhinged Trump.

It is a decidedly sad state to see spineless weaklings sitting in seats of power. I can only hope and pray voters across the country will not forget their abhorrent lack of courage in future elections.

Jim Kane

Fort Edward

