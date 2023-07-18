I haven’t seen an update from U.S. Rep. Stefanik on the weaponization of government or the “Biden Crime Family” in a week or so. I did see some reporting this week where Gen. John Kelly, former chief of staff for Defendant Trump, said in a sworn statement that Trump floated the idea of having the IRS investigate Peter Strzok and Lisa Page. Trump also wanted the IRS to investigate former FBI director James Comey and former deputy director Andrew McCabe, along with Hillary Clinton. There’s some weaponizing.

Maybe House Republicans are busy looking for that witness against Hunter Biden. The indictment against that witness, Gal Luft, was unsealed this week. Luft was arrested in February in Cyprus, but went on the lam while out on bail. So, he is missing, but that does go along with being a fugitive. He’s charged with being an unregistered agent for China, brokering deals where Iranian oil was sold as Brazilian and involvement in illegal arms deals. He sounds credible.

I don’t suppose he decided when the American justice system came after him that all of the sudden he had “dirt” on Hunter Biden and he’d get the GOP to defend him? Why not? They’re smearing the FBI to defend Donald Trump.

Not to be outdone in putting on a clownshow, Senate Republicans are holding up military promotions for some reason that likely no one understands. That’s why Marines have no commandant right now. This is the party that routinely crows about how much they back the military and law enforcement.

Let’s start voting out Ultra MAGA Republicans next November right here in the North Country.

Kevin Robbins,

Fort Edward