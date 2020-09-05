Letter to the editor: GOP is tried, true, free and unified

Editor:

Most Republicans are mentally impaired?! What?! “The Republican Party is a bizarre circus.” What?! This is confusing...

In response to June Woodard on Aug. 27, 2020. I’ve read many letters of yours that are pretty detailed with absurdities, yet still confusing as to where you get your information?

But that one deserves a trophy!

Ma’am, how do you sleep at night with so much Kool-aid in your belly? You can believe your beliefs ma’am, but instead, you arrogantly state, in print, to the public, that most Republicans are mentally impaired. That, ma’am, is so stupendously ludicrous of you to say.

How in the world could you believe something so far off the true planet of reality? Especially in this very large, extremely well respected, forever like Republican majority North Country Region. Why I ask? Is it simply because we stand for the solid traditional, respectful, conservative, true and tried, fought and died for, free and safe American life?! That is all we understand ma’am, since the beginning of this great country. I hope, that one day, you may understand. American Free Unity.

Bill Trombley, Queensbury

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0