Letter to the editor: GOP is on the road to own destruction

Editor:
I grew up in the 1980s, when the Republican Party was led by Reagan and Bush, men of substance. Today’s Republican Party is unrecognizable, not just because of a change in style, but because they don’t stand for anything.
The Republican Party of the 1980s, in my eyes, stood for rational, reasoned progress. This differentiated them from the Democrats' pie-in-the-sky idealism that seemed nonsensical to me. Today’s Republican Party literally doesn’t have any guiding principles, as they haven’t issued out a platform statement for the first time in its 166-year history.
That’s because they now believe only in one thing, if they believe in anything — win at all cost. To that end, they’ve sacrificed everything at the altar of a man, Trump, and tried to elevate his status above even God. It doesn’t seem to be working.
COVID-19 is still killing nearly 1,000 a day, the economy is struggling, and our global standing hasn’t been this low in more than 100 years. Little wonder their party leadership fears being cleared out of the White House and both chambers of Congress.
History does give an example. When the Federalist Party lost the confidence of the people with the Alien and Sedition Acts and was looking to be swept from power in 1800, they took steps similar to those the Republican Party is trying now. They figured it would cement what little influence they still had till they were voted back in. They never were. Twenty years later, the party was totally defunct.
Having forsaken all principle in lieu of blind faith in a small, vain and weak man, I can see a similar fate for the Republican Party. Anyone care to join me in the Libertarian Party?
David Sherwood, Fort Ann
