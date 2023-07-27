“We have yet again another example of Joe Biden’s weaponized Department of Justice targeting his top political opponent, Donald Trump,” U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik. At least she didn’t call Jack Smith a “weak little b-word.” Along with using words I can’t repeat, U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene showed pictures of Hunter Biden this week that I can’t discuss either. Is that conduct that’s acceptable to our congresswoman, who is in leadership? Today’s GOP, God bless 'em!

Our rep also made news questioning Robert Kennedy Jr., testifying for some reason, about Hunter Biden’s laptop. As far as I know, both men had serious troubles with addiction and are in recovery. Not surprising Republicans would look past Kennedy’s conspiracy nonsense and anti-Semitism to target the president’s son.

Still waiting on hearings expunging Defendant Trump’s impeachments. Hoping Rep. Goldman is there. I think it’s a great idea to resurrect those valid attempts to hold him accountable, that only failed due to a rigged Senate jury, at the same time Trump is facing numerous trials in courts with real juries. United States v. Trump. Choose a side.

It’s pathetic the way the former president keeps calling on his followers to rise up in violent protest. Sad. Maybe they’ve seen what happened to the J6ers. Lack of accountability for higher-ups maybe explains why Congressional henchmen are still on board. When you’re a congressperson, they let you do it. Still looking for an answer to why Stefanik didn’t call on Trump to send his mob home. Maybe he wouldn’t have spent over 3 hours watching them.

I don’t get how harassing Hunter is supposed to harm President Biden politically. If they did find some scintilla of him doing something wrong it would surely pale in comparison to the corruption of Trump.

Kevin Robbins,

Fort Edward