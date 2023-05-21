Powerful Republicans repeat the same response to every mass shooting: more guns in more places, mental health counseling, prayers. Clearly more guns isn’t the answer. Texas and Republican states with most guns and least gun safety laws have the highest rates of gun violence. They are, however, right about the need for mental health counseling, not just for those individuals killing with assault weapons but for those in power consciously promoting hate, violence, ignorance. Our culture is “sick”— delusion, addiction, greed, paranoia. The delusion guns save rather than endanger (“compulsive behavior despite adverse consequences”); delusion spread by Trump and MAGA Republicans that our election was stolen despite no evidence; Fox News admitting finally their deliberate disinformation; Trump’s clear attempt to overthrow democracy for his own narcissistic power (“narcissism” defined as “arrogance, lack of empathy, preoccupation with power, exploiting others for one’s own gain”). Trump and his loyal followers feel angry, fearful, aggrieved — paranoia defined as “unwarranted or delusional belief one is being persecuted, harassed betrayed,” declaring careful investigation as “witch hunts,” passing hundreds of laws against trans, women wanting control over their bodies; creating fear in teachers, doctors, librarians, children; banning books, defunding libraries, public schools, public broadcasting; suppressing voting, gerrymandering for control.