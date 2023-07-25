Some realities seem obvious: climate change and the grave danger to our lives on this Earth: scorching killing heat, devastating floods and wildfires, melting glaciers, drought, uninhabitable lands. And everyday mass shootings, 28 in six months. Death.

Some “solutions” seem obvious: limiting fossil fuels–CO2 and methane — and building solar and wind renewable clean energy. Banning assault weapons and ghost guns, increasing background checks. Yet (U.S. Rep. Elise) Stefanik and most Republicans continually choose death over life: loyalty to fossil fuels and the NRA, blocking laws and legislation combating climate change and making guns more, not less, accessible.

The two candidates most favored by Republicans declare themselves saviors of democracy and freedom while acting continually to destroy that democracy and the rights of people: DeSantis wanting control over schools, books, curriculum, and critical thinking; waging vendettas against women, gays, trans; Trump demanding total power, loyalty, a dictator like Putin, threatening anyone speaking against him. The Republican party and Stefanik are silent, complicit.

Trump lost the election, roused violence at the Capital, stole classified documents, attempted to overthrow our democracy. Mean, cruel, corrupt … It’s not a “witch hunt” by “deranged,” “despicable,” “politicized power” — by Biden, “extreme left wing socialists” — but thoughtful, honest civil servants, judges, election officials, Democrats, Republicans … believing no one above the law, trying to preserve democracy despite threats, understanding danger.

My friend in Vermont saw the flood stop a few feet from his home. How close does something have to be to see danger — to our lives, homes, children, Earth, democracy? Ken Burns spoke about his PBS program “The U.S. and the Holocaust” — the importance of knowing history. Showing the build up of violence in Nazi Germany, of “good” “moral” people rounding up gypsies, gays, socialists, killing Jews who were their neighbors, cheering and saluting Hitler, their savior, Burns said, “they were people like us…and we could easily be like them.”

Bernice Mennis

West Fort Ann