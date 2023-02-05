This week it was announced that Elise would again be serving on the House Intelligence Committee.

Congresswoman Stefanik will continue the much-needed work of providing oversight on the intelligence agencies. I was also thrilled to see that the national security threats known as Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell would not be serving on the committee. Adam Schiff lied to the American people about the briefings he was receiving in order to help the Left win elections. Someone who is willing to do that does not deserve to serve on this committee no matter how much he and the far Leftists in the media whine about it.

Swalwell was caught having relations with a Chinese spy. I think we can all agree that if you are caught with a spy, especially one from our foreign adversaries, then you should no longer have access to classified briefings. Elise will serve on the committee, and now that some of the rot has been weeded out maybe they will actually be able to get work done on behalf of the American people.

Don Ward,

Greenwich