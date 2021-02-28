Letter to the editor: GOP defines itself in opposition only

Editor:

I used to consider myself a Republican when the party stood for fiscal conservatism, even though I have considered myself a social liberal for a long time. I no longer support the Republican Party because it's not clear what it stands for, only what it's against.

The party opposes almost all solutions proposed by Democrats to address major issues facing the country, whether it be improving health care, combating climate change, countering gun violence, addressing systemic racism, reforming immigration, etc. It's not at all clear whether the party has any proposals of its own to deal with these issues.

It's much easier to criticize what's wrong with solutions proposed by others than it is to develop your own solutions. For example, Republicans have been trying for years to repeal and replace Obamacare, but have never even hinted what their replacement would look like. Obviously, they have none. The Republican Party entered the most recent presidential election without a party platform because it's more difficult to criticize another party's policy proposals when they have none.