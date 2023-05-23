Again, the political highway is littered in misinformation. This time about government spending and debt. The only way to lower the nation’s debt is to grow the U.S. economy. Of course, the only way to grow the U.S. economy is by investment. Yet what is being proposed by the Republican Party is less investment. Remember the Republican Party cut corporate taxes in 2017 with the “slogan” that the U.S. economy would grow at 4-5% annually. Of course, that did not happen, and the annual U.S. deficit grew. U.S. corporations used the increased revenues to buy back stock. Not invest. Results: standard 2% annual growth or less. Now Republicans are claiming spending cuts need to be made. Cuts that are meaningless. In fact, cuts that will hurt the general population and slow the growth we already have. At what point do people stop listening to this political “hog wash.” We must hold our political representatives responsible. Term limits for all elected and appointed officials would be a great place to start.