“Just say the election was corrupt and leave the rest up to me and Republican congresspeople.” Donald Trump to acting AG Rosen, December 2020. Twenty-seven months later Republican congresspeople are still helping. Rep. (Elise) Stefanik joined everyone in the Republican Congress in an old-time Soros chorus, “The Soros-backed woke prosecutor Alvin Bragg must testify under oath before Congress.” Invoking a rich Jewish man and suggesting he’s pulling the strings of a Black district attorney can’t be anti-Semitic or racist. Let’s ask Rep. (Ilhan) Omar who Republicans stripped of her committees over an anti-Semitic tweet.

Looking forward to seeing what the Republican attacks on Fani Willis and Jack Smith are going to look like. Are they “Soros-backed” too? Our congresswoman has yet to say that Trump lost the election and maybe that’s part of the strategy to maintain that he was cheated out of his victory, so was justified in his coup attempt.

The same day Bragg was sending an Islamist terrorist, Abdullah el-Faisal, to prison for 18 years, a delegation of Republicans was palling around with imprisoned domestic terrorists. Sen. Cruz honestly called the J6ers that before he had to grovel and backtrack before Prince Tucker (Carlson). Trump apparently has a hit recording with them. Many of these same prisoners are there for assaulting police. Does today’s Republican Party back the blue or back the coup? Certainly not democracy or the rule of law.

Assuredly when further indictments of the world’s biggest victim come, our rep and Trump’s “Republican congresspeople” will continue to flog conspiracy theories about the deep state and “woke” globalist billionaires. Kim Wehle at Bulwark: “To call all of this a coordinated witch hunt among separate public officials at the federal, state, and local levels — as Republican lawmakers are scurrying to do — is, of course, nonsensical.” To some of us.

Kevin Robbins,

Fort Edward