Letter to the editor: GOP can't escape Trump's grasp

Editor:

Nicholas Collins writes about the legislative scorecard compiled by the National Association of Police Officers. It gave Rep. Stefanik a 57% compared to 71% for Rep. Cortez and 86% for Reps Tonko and Delgado.

For the record, Republican Rep. Peter King got 100% and the group did endorse Donald Trump in 2020. It’s not so much the Chris Churchill article implying greater support by the Democrats, as the scorecard itself, I’d say.

When asked for comment, Stefanik and her spokesman, Alex DeGrasse, didn’t respond to the Times Union. They went on Twitter and trashed Churchill and the newspaper. Collins should replace DeGrasse.

Our congresswoman has tweet after tweet about Democrats and “defund the police.” Most Democrats don’t want the numbers of police reduced and they want them safe and well-paid. The Democratic Party is the moderate party in America. That’s why Joe Biden was the candidate. That’s why a former police officer, Eric Adams, is leading the primary for mayor in New York City.