I listened to Fox News just to verify the reporting. The lies stacked upon lies spouting disinformation and propaganda are astounding. There is no question that the Fox MAGA who get a steady diet of this are brainwashed into servility to Trump. To them I say, "Wake up!" Read the indictment. If you do not understand it, you've failed a citizenship test. Trump will be judged. If the jury is fair and honorable, he will be convicted on all counts.

Biden has done nothing to influence the DOJ. Garland is such a straight arrow, influence is not possible. Special Counsel Smith is a superior career lawman, possibly the finest prosecutor in America today. He's beyond reproach. There were zero provable voting irregularities in the election that would alter the result. Sixty court cases proved that. Many were adjudicated by Trump appointees. There were massive lies and actions from Trump that led to crimes and violence that can only hurt our democracy. Excuse me. Our Republic. He, like all of us, is accountable under the law. No one is above the law. There is no political agenda, but rather justice being served against an alleged criminal. This is in fact a proven characteristic of the conman and fraud that is Donald Trump. He is unfit to ever hold public office again. Get a grip, Republicans. Facts matter. Read the indictment.