Letter to the editor: GOP agenda does not reflect Americans' priorities

Republicans in Congress say they will do what people elected them to do. But does the public really want lowering taxes on the wealthy, removing regulations protecting our environment, not dealing with the climate crisis, increasing defense spending, limiting curriculum and spending in public schools, weakening Social Security and Medicare, repealing the capping of drug prices and increased IRS funding for investigating corruption? They promise investigating Hunter Biden, Joe Biden, and the Jan. 6 committee, but not the perpetrators of the violence at the Capitol or those who roused them. For many, compromise is “betrayal.” Moderate Republicans — voting in a bipartisan way for their communities — have been cast out. U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Maryland, said “our system cannot be a system of justice where foot soldiers go to jail but the masterminds and ringleaders get a free pass.” Many now sitting in Congress are the “masterminds”— election deniers, supporters of the insurrection, working to suppress voting rights.
I’d like to believe that most Americans have common needs and values: clean air and drinking water, regulations protecting us from toxins and gun violence, safe and affordable homes, livable wages, affordable medical care, good public education, subsidized child care and child tax credits, family leave for illnesses, good bridges, roads. I believe most want an immigration policy that protects our borders but recognizes our country’s responsibility for those fleeing violence and seeking legal asylum, immigrants providing essential workers who would enrich our economy and society. Most want a sense of community and a bountiful Earth and ocean, rich in biodiversity. Most value fairness, justice, care, kindness, integrity, respect — not bullying or violence, not an arrogance that assumes one person or group superior to another.
We want thoughtful debates about real issues and real solutions, not revenge, blame, hatred, violence. A country in which all can live and flourish.
Bernice Mennis,
Fort Ann