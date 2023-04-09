This past week, I brought my mother to browse two stores in a South Glens Falls shopping plaza. Because of COVID, she had not gone into public places for three years. We browsed in the Bargain Box and Dollar Tree wearing masks. The next morning, my mother called to tell me that she could not find her hearing aid. I retraced our steps from the day before with permission from both stores to search for this needle in a haystack. I brought a flashlight and explained to two customers that I wasn’t crazy but was searching for a lost hearing aid. I also retraced the parking lot spots by foot keeping my eyes down in hopes of finding the hearing aid. I had left my phone number at both stores in case of a miracle.

The miracle came in the form of a customer who had seen me during my search. She had left the store and spotted the hearing aid in the parking lot. One of the customers in the Bargain Box called me on the phone as I was still searching in the other store.

I don’t know how the customer who heard my explanation spotted the tiny item. It was in perfect condition. I never got her name. She was gone when I retuned to the Bargain Box and I was unable to thank this woman. With prayers to St. Anthony (the patron saint of things lost), and this unknown woman, we had our Easter Miracle. To our good Samaritan, we can’t thank you enough.

Jackie Mead and mother,

Queensbury