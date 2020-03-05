Letter to the editor: Good reasons to change bail system

Editor:

I am not an attorney with an in depth knowledge of the law. I do know right from wrong and have a concern for justice. The bail system is in need of reform and I appreciate the attempts to do that. Actually it needs to be eliminated all together because it violates for many the U.S. Constitution.

I quote Amendment VI in part, “In criminal prosecutions, the accused shall enjoy the right to a speedy and public trial, by an impartial jury …” Unlike the Second Amendment, which is vague and subject to interpretation, the Sixth Amendment is clear and easy to understand.

The problem is the poor, who cannot afford bail, are often incarcerated for many months, in some cases more than a year, without trial. In many instances when their trial occurs, after all this time in prison, they are found to be innocent.

Where is justice? Who will give them that lost time back? Bail is not the answer, more courts and judges is. I realize the cost in dollars would be great, but that is the price we need to pay for the privilege of living in a democracy.

Clayton Burgess, South Glens Falls

