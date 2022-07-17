Letter to the editor: Good people do not get publicity that they deserve

How do you like the trend nowadays: We can't define what's male or female anymore. So much seems now to have an alternative meaning. What better than abortion? We destroy lives within our bodies but it's not murder, it's “health care.” God forbid we ever call it what it really is. Now we have the ultimate challenge in our judicial system. If we don't agree with a ruling, we are allowed to not only have the right to a lawful gathering around someone's house but we can ruin their privacy?

It puts me in mind of the great homily preached last Sunday, the famous parable of the Good Samaritan. A teacher of law attempted to trap Jesus, as usual, asking how he could achieve eternal reward. Not only must you love God above all else but you must love your neighbor as yourself was the answer. “Who is my neighbor?” the lawyer asked. We all know the story well. At the conclusion, when asked whether the priest, the Levite or the Samaritan was the true neighbor, he admitted the hated Samaritan. “Go and do likewise” Jesus answered. Wow, how we need Him today to interpret for us. Why is life so complicated?

On the road lately, for little known reason, I get beeped at, cursed at and shown an ugly finger. Why do people feel they must be vile? My neighbor is the person who holds the door for me ... who gives me the right of way on the road. My neighbor is a stranger who greets me and smiles in passing ... who picks up something I dropped, noting my age. There are plenty of these people around, they just don't get the publicity they deserve. What ever happened to niceness? We are so blessed here in America!

Gene Casella, Queensbury