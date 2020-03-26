Letter to the editor: Good chance to catch up on world

Editor:

This pandemic could be an opportune time to go online, look around the world and see why its important to understand the basics of how our federal government is supposed to work.

Why its important to pay attention to actual current events.

Most importantly, why you need to become an educated voter.

Because, the person that we put at the helm of our country is unbalanced, and a failure in virtually every aspect of his job. We can't put another person or group of people in positions of power who will allow continual and flagrant violations of our Constitutional laws in complete opposition to the our safety, and well being, not to mention the constant mind-numbing assault on anyone cursed with a lick of intelligence.

I'm to understand that they are the "Law and Order" party? Baloney. They must go, and we must send them. Vote Blue, no matter who. For sanity's sake, if for no other reason. Now, go wash your hands.

Kevin Murphy, South Glens Falls

