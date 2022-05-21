Letter to the editor: Going deeper and deeper into abyss

Editor:

So, The Post-Star was criticized yet again by another Trump/Stefanik supporter for the front-page story about Elise's rhetoric. Thank you Post-Star for keeping the citizens of this state informed about the lies and deceit of our so-called congresswoman. We certainly have the right to know! Other newspapers and legitimate news agencies are also doing the same.

The "great replacement theory" has become not only a key narrative within the right-wing media ecosystem — from 4-Chan and Breitbart to Fox News — but an idea increasingly embraced by Republican leaders.

Elise accused Democrats of launching a "Permanent Election Insurrection" — of opening the borders so that undocumented immigrants could vote for them — last September. On Monday, she lashed out at critics in a screed of her own, accusing them of twisting her words. But in the same statement, she lambasted Democrats for supporting "mass amnesty and voting rights for illegals" — exactly the kind of conspiracy that motivated this most recent mass murder!

The Albany Times Union editorial board wrote: "Stefanik isn't so brazen as to use the slogans themselves; rather, she couches the hate in alarmist anti-immigrant rhetoric that's become standard fare for the party of Donald Trump."

So, the letter writer can keep making up excuses for Stefanik all he wants, but he cannot hide the absolute fact the Elise is becoming more and more unhinged as she gets deeper and deeper into the abyss that is Donald Trump. And she isn't alone, she has lots of company with her. This is not what this country is about! Their hatred will eventually eat them up from within, but they will not take this country with them! Vote these haters and their demented conspiracy theories out of our Congress! We deserve peace and tranquility.

June Woodard, Queensbury

