Letter to the editor: God will punish those who deserve it

Editor:

It seems America is at its peak after watching nearly four years, including this last week, of headline reporting. Look at two individuals involved, Adam Schiff and now Derek Chauvin.

Of course, there are thousands of others we could mention just in Congress and the DOJ. Our gifted, well-educated leaders know and demand respect and obedience from all but then pass laws exempting themselves from any obligation or penalty for their own actions. They have nothing to fear.

Schiff can promote sedition openly but cannot be held responsible because of the chair he speaks from. Chauvin can murder a man but be shielded from his misdeed because of his uniform. Remember Mueller and his whole gang are too honest to lie and too respected of man to be held accountable for the fraud and destruction of their actions to America.

No one is above the law, including and especially those who write the law, regardless of their position. Without equal prosecution, there is no justice. Schiff, Mueller and Chauvin are all equally guilty.