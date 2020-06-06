Letter to the editor: God will punish those who deserve it

Editor:
It seems America is at its peak after watching nearly four years, including this last week, of headline reporting. Look at two individuals involved, Adam Schiff and now Derek Chauvin.
Of course, there are thousands of others we could mention just in Congress and the DOJ. Our gifted, well-educated leaders know and demand respect and obedience from all but then pass laws exempting themselves from any obligation or penalty for their own actions. They have nothing to fear.
Schiff can promote sedition openly but cannot be held responsible because of the chair he speaks from. Chauvin can murder a man but be shielded from his misdeed because of his uniform. Remember Mueller and his whole gang are too honest to lie and too respected of man to be held accountable for the fraud and destruction of their actions to America.
No one is above the law, including and especially those who write the law, regardless of their position. Without equal prosecution, there is no justice. Schiff, Mueller and Chauvin are all equally guilty.
Justice will be served to all because there is one record kept man cannot dispute. Although we have isolated God from our lives as much as possible, He is still in control. His record tells us of a day of reckoning that is soon to come. The power struggle and the depravity of man has brought us to where we are.
Watch natural disasters as they increase and intensify according to God’s Word. God is no respecter of persons but He is just. He loves all but will reject those who reject Him. He has sent warnings because he loves and cares for us.
Pay attention.
Carl Thomas, Stony Creek
