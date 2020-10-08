Letter to the editor: God help us if Trump is re-elected

Editor:
Can you live without your Social Security monthly income?
I could for a few years, but it would eat up all my savings, which I do not want to do nor should have to.
This is just one of the many programs the individual in the White House is in the process of doing away with, so if he gets re-elected, four out of five older Americans, who along with their employers have paid for this program over their working years, will be losing it. That alone will not allow me to vote for him.
His total agenda is not geared for helping the average American man, woman or child in any way.
If he gets re-elected, God help the whole world.
Carl H. Ross, Queensbury
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!