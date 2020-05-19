Letter to the editor: God has a plan if we would listen

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Editor:

God has a plan.

I watched a message from Dr. David Jeremiah, concerning the virus now being experienced by all the world. His message was “Don’t blame God,” because these things have been happening since the time of Job. Dr. Jeremiah even spoke of Job’s response. Job’s response was proper after his encounter with God, but how does it compare to the response of man today?

When we speak of man today because of the whole world being involved instead of an individual, we have to consider the world leaders involved. In every case, these leaders did not look to God for answers, instead they closed the places of worship where man communes with God — in effect putting a fence around them, not allowing man in.

Even in normal times, we are restricted from bringing God into our conversations. This is unfortunate as God has already told us of judgment coming. America will not recover from this virus despite man’s best efforts or intentions. This was God’s second warning to America. We can ignore and deny God all we want but in the end He is still in control.