Letter to the editor: God bless us in these strange times

Editor:

Are we being tested or are we getting a message from above? With all the bad stuff going on in our country, the COVID-19 and other virus problems going on, the misinformation we are hearing on Facebook and the media, the big-time fires in the West, the big changes in our weather all over the world.

It's time for all of us to look up to the heavens and ask for help, as it looks like we need it. We are living in strange times.

A simple prayer like this, asking for help, can't do any harm, and it may do some good.

God bless our leaders in our United States of America. God bless our veterans and our active military and God bless all our people in our country and the rest of the world.

Sid Gordon, Saratoga

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0