Letter to the editor: God bless Glens Falls Hospital

Editor:

What is there to talk about of late that would catch one’s interest, not much eh? Politics, favorite of the century, is almost absurd. Our government used to be a bunch of respectful people discussing issues sensibly to arrive at a common goal but instead it is nothing more now than two warring factions out to accomplish little else than garnering the majority votes.

One subject rarely discussed is medicine. In particular, I’d like to talk about surgery. There is something to be said about the great people we have within our midst here in Glens Falls/Queensbury, who serve our most dire needs. God bless our Glens Falls Hospital and the medical specialists and staff supporting it.

Who am I to tell you? Well, in the last 15 years, I’ve had a triple bypass, 100 radiation seeds planted, 25 sessions of pinpoint radiation, two knees replaced, two hips replaced, two cataracts replaced, and several cystostomies. I owe my very life to surgeons and doctors like Cooper, Varney, Cunningham and Munro, and especially those great ladies and men who assist them.

Over time, I hear wonderful things about other hospitals. But how about this great one right here in our midst. I owe my very life to it.

Gene Casella, Queensbury

