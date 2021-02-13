Letter to the editor: Go past impeaching straight to arresting

"...First Amendment is meant to protect private citizens from the government, not to allow government officials to abuse their power. And while a private citizen may have the right to advocate for totalitarianism or overthrow of the government, 'no one would seriously suggest' that a president who adopted those same positions should be immune from impeachment." (AP Feb. 4, 2020)

Even I can say "enough" to this impeachment talk. Why? He is not the president and is void to all the grand immunities he has been hiding behind. Now is the time for him to face the laws behind what he has done. 18 U.S. Code 2383 - rebellion or insurrection (among others). Donald J. Trump, Don, Jr., Rudy Giuliani, could be arrested. They whipped up the (already overflowing with adrenaline and anger from prior tension-tightening) thousands of “protesters” as if at a pep rally before the big game. This boiling mob had no plans to stand around waving flags... and the agitators knew it.