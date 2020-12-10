Letter to the editor: Global warming matters for all

Editor:

As a registered Republican, I did not vote for Donald Trump, or Elise Stefanik, who supports him, in the past election.

There are so many reasons why, but one of the biggest is his denial of global warming, and his, and her, support for a bill that eased pollution controls for factories in the mid-west, factories whose emissions pollute our air and are killing our Adirondack lakes with acid rain.

98% of the world's climate scientists agree that the earth has warmed 1 degree Celsius since the Industrial Revolution, and is continuing to warm, due to fossil fuel emissions and methane from cattle. One needs to look at the other 2% to see who funds them. The fossil fuel and beef industry?

Donald Trump's denial of scientific fact flies in the face of reason and responsibility. Life on earth cannot sustain any great rise in temperature. Some feel we may reach a rise of 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit by 2036.

This is a crisis. It will be catastrophic. Elizabeth Kolbert believes we are in the midst of the sixth great extinction; and we are responsible for it. We may even drive ourselves to extinction, though our "fearless leader" doesn't seem to care. As he has stated, "I won't be here."