Letter to the editor: Global warming is what we should hear about every day

Editor:

As fires in the West continue to burn, people in Germany mop up after catastrophic floods, ice caps and glaciers melt, coral reefs bleach and die, and the Gulf Stream slows, with who knows what catastrophic effects on our climate, our news media should be pounding us with the cause of it all — global warming caused by the greenhouse gases CO2 and methane, resulting from our use of fossil fuels and cattle ranching.

We should be hearing about this in the news daily. This is the most important issue ever, as it is an existential issue. Ignoring it is leading to the 6th mass extinction of species, and may lead to our own extinction.

Be kind to your children and grandchildren, conserve fossil fuels and eat less meat. And vote for folks who recognize that the Earth as we know it is dying.

Jahnn Gibson, Johnstown

