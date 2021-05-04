Letter to the editor: Global warming is important issue

Editor:

What a year 2020 was. First, there was the COVID-19 virus and the resulting shutdown of everything, causing economic hardship and chaos.

Then, there were the murders of several Black people by the police, resulting in the righteous anger of the Black Lives Matter group, among others, as well.

Then there was the governmental interference with the post office, slowing the mail, and finally, the election, and Trump's whining about it being a fraud.

Now, we are dealing with confusion about the COVID-19 vaccine; when and where will it be available, who is eligible to get it, etc., not to mention the insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6 and the trial of the policeman who killed George Floyd.

All these issues are important, but unfortunately, they are distracting us from the most important issue of all, global warming. Truly, if we don't take serious action to mitigate this, all these other issues are moot. It will reach the tipping point, feedback mechanisms will kick in, the Earth will warm much more quickly and catastrophically, and there won't be anything we can do about it.