Letter to the editor: Global problems must be fought globally

Editor:
It is crazy that the House of Representatives included no supplemental funding for global impacts of the coronavirus. I appreciate Congresswoman Stefanik’s past support for the global fund to fight AIDS, TB and malaria and want her and all the representatives to know that, in dozens of countries, many kids are already missing out on lifesaving vaccines; it’s getting harder to access treatment for diseases like tuberculosis and HIV/AIDS. Food insecurity and starvation are rising fast.
Global challenges aren't solved in isolation — they're solved in partnership. Whether it's COVID-19 or other ongoing global health emergencies, we need a strong response from Congress here and around the world.
I'm counting on our senators to make sure our country does its part in a global response to this global pandemic.
Susan Oehser, Bakers Mills
