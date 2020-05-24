Letter to the editor: Global problems must be fought globally

It is crazy that the House of Representatives included no supplemental funding for global impacts of the coronavirus. I appreciate Congresswoman Stefanik’s past support for the global fund to fight AIDS, TB and malaria and want her and all the representatives to know that, in dozens of countries, many kids are already missing out on lifesaving vaccines; it’s getting harder to access treatment for diseases like tuberculosis and HIV/AIDS. Food insecurity and starvation are rising fast.