Does anyone else that travels Mohican Street in Glens Falls regularly find it infuriating that the sink holes and flooding that occurs even with a light rain has been going on for a couple years . Do we taxpayers get the road repaired? Of course not, instead we get a newly painted traffic pattern to narrow the driving lane for cars and all the logging trucks that use this route.
Now there is a “much” needed bike lane and painted pictures of bikes all over the road. Give us a break. Fix the road and let the bikes ride on the walkway. If a bike hits a car swallowing pot home they are doomed.
Phillip Hinchliffe,
Hudson Falls