Letter to the editor: Glens Falls police do a great job

Editor:

With regards to defunding the Glens Falls Police Department, I would just say, are you nuts?

Glens Falls has a terrific Police Department. They live here, they know the people that live in Glens Falls. They know the ins and outs of the city that most people don't. They know where to look for trouble spots and how to deter it. The sheriff’s deputies are also a good and respectable force, however they do not know the people or the area as well as the local Police Department.

We need to get off these national bandwagons, stop letting the news rule our way of life here in the North Country. Here we believe all lives matter. Everyone's welfare matters. This is all because we already have people doing the job they are paid to do and they do it well.

Ricky Sawyer, Queensbury

