Editor:
So … on Saturday afternoon, I made my first trip to the bus station in Glens Falls. No, I mean, I went to Empire Pizza, where the bus station is located. No, I mean, not a bus station, but a room connected to Empire Pizza where a person is supposed to buy a bus ticket.
But, in order to buy a bus ticket, you need to have a person present who sells tickets in the room connected to Empire Pizza. On Saturday at 2:00, there was no one selling bus tickets though a phone call had been made two hours earlier to a person who advised an early arrival, so that a ticket could be purchased.
A friendly and well-informed taxi driver was present, who was able to explain the procedure for purchasing a ticket when one boards a bus without a ticket. Yes, it is possible though probably inconvenient for the bus driver.
So … on Saturday afternoon, I left a world-class musician from the Lake George Music Festival waiting in an empty room connected to a pizza shop with the hope that this system of transportation is not as convoluted as it appears.
One more thing, to be fair, my friend tried to buy a ticket in Lake George, but the only place that sells bus tickets, a hardware store, was closed for four days according to a sign on the door. A casual, but quaint arrangement here, but Lake George can get away with quaint. A city, Glens Falls, that aspires to grow in so many positive directions, needs a transportation center. I am hoping that this is in some plan for city development.
Come on Glens Falls! Can’t we do any better than this?
Katherine Verbeck-Lobban, Lake George