Letter to the editor: Glens Falls must pay attention to city walkability

Mr. Farenell correctly states “Vibrant sidewalks lead to vibrant businesses.” What is a vibrant sidewalk? The National Association of City Transportation Officials “Urban Street Design Guide” (USDG) says walkways should be divided zones.

“Pedestrian Through Zones … 8-12 feet wide in downtown or commercial areas” but an “absolute minimum of 5 feet” wide. “Street Furniture/Curb Zones” where amenities such as lighting, benches, utility poles, tree pits, etc. are provided. And “Frontage Zones” for sidewalk cafes.

The USDG further states “urban leaders should pay close attention to walkability as a key measure of urban vitality and as impetus for public policy that will increase overall property values … and … revenues for cash-strapped governments.”

In order to widen these zones in downtown Glens Falls, an additional parking garage is needed. Street-side parking could then be reduced or eliminated, providing space for vibrant urban sidewalks. Current parking garage proposals, however, ignore recommended sidewalk guidelines and their costs.

In the meantime, Glens Falls encroachment permits are eliminating pedestrian-through zones in favor of street-side dining. This is a shameful practice which creates safety hazards for pedestrians, causes ADA violations and actually devalues downtown businesses.

Roger Dziengeleski, Glens Falls