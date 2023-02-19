To all the proud Glens Fallsians …

My dad was a patriot and extremely proud to be from Glens Falls. He lived there his entire life and would have never moved had it not been for his kids.

When we were children he would take us to all of the historical cites in the area. We would take rides to Saratoga Battlefield, Fort William Henry, Cooper’s Cave and Rogers Rock. My dad would tell us stories with such intensity that it felt as if we were there. The Glens Falls area is filled with such a rich history.

I write this because our high school mascot is no longer the Glens Falls Indians. My father predicted this years before his death in 2014.

My dad always wanted us to be the Robert Rogers Rangers. We could shorten that to the Rangers.

Robert Rogers was a brilliant officer and outdoorsman. His tactics and success as a ranger during the French and Indian war have set the standard for today's U.S. Army Rangers.

Rogers is mentioned with great respect in "The Ranger Handbook," which is given to every soldier in the U.S. Army's Ranger School and is the originator of ranger tactics in the American military.

Glens Falls' mascot is currently under debate. One of the options is the Fighting Squirrels. I’m not quite sure of the historical significance. We can be the Fighting Squirrels or we can be Rangers of an elite unit of soldiers who would never lose.

Stand up Glens Falls and be proud.

Wendy N. Williamson,

Raleigh, North Carolina